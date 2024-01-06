Can we count on USC to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

+4000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How USC ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-2 NR NR 96

USC's best wins

USC took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 54-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 71-63 win on November 23 -- its signature victory of the season. The leading scorer against Seton Hall was Boogie Ellis, who posted 22 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

82-69 over Kansas State (No. 68/RPI) on November 6

106-78 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 29

79-59 on the road over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on December 19

93-79 at home over Stanford (No. 148/RPI) on January 6

82-74 at home over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on January 3

USC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

USC has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Trojans are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories, but also tied for the 46th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, USC has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

USC has the 38th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Trojans have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have one upcoming game versus teams with worse records.

USC has 13 games remaining this year, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

USC's next game

Matchup: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

