The USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Joshua Morgan: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK DJ Rodman: 5.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jared Bynum: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Angel: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrej Stojakovic: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

USC vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

USC Rank USC AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank 101st 78.5 Points Scored 78.4 104th 236th 73.1 Points Allowed 74.6 270th 97th 38.7 Rebounds 36.0 213th 114th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 6.4 348th 127th 8.1 3pt Made 8.7 78th 128th 14.4 Assists 17.3 28th 295th 13.3 Turnovers 11.8 181st

