USC vs. Stanford January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
USC vs. Stanford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other USC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 5.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrej Stojakovic: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Stanford AVG
|Stanford Rank
|101st
|78.5
|Points Scored
|78.4
|104th
|236th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|270th
|97th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|36.0
|213th
|114th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|348th
|127th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.7
|78th
|128th
|14.4
|Assists
|17.3
|28th
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.