Can we expect Utah State to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Utah State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 2-0 NR NR 4

Utah State's best wins

On January 6, Utah State claimed its best win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the Colorado State Rams, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25. Great Osobor was the top scorer in the signature victory over Colorado State, putting up 20 points with 14 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

54-53 over San Francisco (No. 62/RPI) on December 16

79-69 at home over UC Irvine (No. 67/RPI) on December 2

65-62 over Akron (No. 69/RPI) on November 20

80-65 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 103/RPI) on December 22

84-82 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 104/RPI) on December 13

Utah State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Utah State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

The Aggies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Utah State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Utah State gets the 62nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Aggies' 16 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

Of Utah St's 16 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah State's next game

Matchup: Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys

Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV Channel: MW Network

