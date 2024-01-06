2024 NCAA Bracketology: Utah Tech March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology analysis around Utah Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How Utah Tech ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|2-2
|NR
|NR
|203
Utah Tech's best wins
Utah Tech's best win this season came on December 2 in a 65-53 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines. Tanner Christensen led the way against Utah Valley, recording 26 points. Next on the team was Aric Demings with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 81-79 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on November 11
- 72-69 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 254/RPI) on December 6
- 96-92 at home over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on December 30
- 73-66 on the road over Lindenwood (No. 344/RPI) on November 27
Utah Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- According to the RPI, the Trailblazers have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Utah Tech gets the 178th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Trailblazers have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Utah Tech has 16 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Utah Tech's next game
- Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
