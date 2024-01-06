For bracketology analysis around Utah Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Utah Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Utah Tech ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-2 NR NR 203

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Tech's best wins

Utah Tech's best win this season came on December 2 in a 65-53 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines. Tanner Christensen led the way against Utah Valley, recording 26 points. Next on the team was Aric Demings with 16 points.

Next best wins

81-79 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on November 11

72-69 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 254/RPI) on December 6

96-92 at home over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on December 30

73-66 on the road over Lindenwood (No. 344/RPI) on November 27

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Utah Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, the Trailblazers have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Utah Tech gets the 178th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Trailblazers have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Utah Tech has 16 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah Tech's next game

Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Utah Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.