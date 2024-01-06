Can we expect Utah to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Utah ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 29 29 21

Utah's best wins

Utah took down the No. 12 BYU Cougars, 73-69, on December 9, in its best win of the season. The leading point-getter against BYU was Gabe Madsen, who posted 17 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

77-70 over Wake Forest (No. 34/RPI) on November 16

78-71 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 52/RPI) on November 27

95-90 at home over Washington (No. 53/RPI) on December 31

80-58 at home over Washington State (No. 92/RPI) on December 29

101-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 6

Utah's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Utah is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories, but also tied for the sixth-most losses.

The Utes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Utah has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Utah has the sixth-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Utes have 14 games remaining this year, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records above .500.

Utah's upcoming schedule includes one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Utah's next game

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins

Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: ESPN2

