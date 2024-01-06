Saturday's contest that pits the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) at UCCU Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Valley, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 74, Southern Utah 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Valley (-4.4)

Utah Valley (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Utah Valley has gone 7-4-0 against the spread, while Southern Utah's ATS record this season is 9-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wolverines are 5-6-0 and the Thunderbirds are 9-3-0. In the last 10 games, Utah Valley has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Southern Utah has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 323rd in college basketball and are allowing 68.7 per outing to rank 119th in college basketball.

Utah Valley ranks 274th in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Utah Valley connects on 2.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.4 (356th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4.

The Wolverines rank 305th in college basketball with 88.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 174th in college basketball defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Utah Valley forces 12.8 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball play).

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 77.8 points per game (115th in college basketball) and giving up 78.6 (330th in college basketball).

Southern Utah loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 34.0 rebounds per game, 292nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.7.

Southern Utah connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) while shooting 30.6% from deep (299th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 32.9%.

Southern Utah has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.4 per game (61st in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (104th in college basketball).

