How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) travel to face the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah Valley Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolverines have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents have knocked down.
- Utah Valley is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds sit at 290th.
- The Wolverines record 11.1 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Thunderbirds allow (78.6).
- When Utah Valley scores more than 78.6 points, it is 3-0.
Southern Utah Stats Insights
- The Thunderbirds' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- This season, Southern Utah has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 260th.
- The Thunderbirds score an average of 77.8 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.7 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- When Southern Utah gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 2-1.
Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison
- Utah Valley is scoring 74.0 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 62.2 points per contest.
- The Wolverines surrender 64.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.5 away from home.
- Utah Valley is making 4.7 three-pointers per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.0 more threes and 6.9% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (3.7 threes per game, 22.0% three-point percentage).
Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Utah averages 82.5 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Thunderbirds are giving up 0.7 fewer points per game at home (79.2) than away (79.9).
- Southern Utah makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (7.7). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (30.3%).
Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Liberty
|L 79-63
|UCCU Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cal Baptist
|W 65-58
|UCCU Center
|1/6/2024
|Southern Utah
|-
|UCCU Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|1/13/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 69-63
|America First Event Center
|12/30/2023
|Antelope Valley
|W 95-78
|America First Event Center
|1/4/2024
|Grand Canyon
|L 96-75
|America First Event Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
|1/13/2024
|SFA
|-
|America First Event Center
|1/18/2024
|Utah Tech
|-
|America First Event Center
