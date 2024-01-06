The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) travel to face the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Valley Stats Insights

This season, the Wolverines have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents have knocked down.

Utah Valley is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds sit at 290th.

The Wolverines record 11.1 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Thunderbirds allow (78.6).

When Utah Valley scores more than 78.6 points, it is 3-0.

Southern Utah Stats Insights

The Thunderbirds' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

This season, Southern Utah has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 260th.

The Thunderbirds score an average of 77.8 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.7 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

When Southern Utah gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 2-1.

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison

Utah Valley is scoring 74.0 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 62.2 points per contest.

The Wolverines surrender 64.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.5 away from home.

Utah Valley is making 4.7 three-pointers per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.0 more threes and 6.9% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (3.7 threes per game, 22.0% three-point percentage).

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison

Southern Utah averages 82.5 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Thunderbirds are giving up 0.7 fewer points per game at home (79.2) than away (79.9).

Southern Utah makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (7.7). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (30.3%).

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Liberty L 79-63 UCCU Center 12/29/2023 @ Boise State L 85-63 ExtraMile Arena 1/4/2024 Cal Baptist W 65-58 UCCU Center 1/6/2024 Southern Utah - UCCU Center 1/11/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center 1/13/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule