The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) travel to face the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah Valley Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolverines have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents have knocked down.
  • Utah Valley is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds sit at 290th.
  • The Wolverines record 11.1 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Thunderbirds allow (78.6).
  • When Utah Valley scores more than 78.6 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Utah Stats Insights

  • The Thunderbirds' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • This season, Southern Utah has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Thunderbirds are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 260th.
  • The Thunderbirds score an average of 77.8 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.7 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • When Southern Utah gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 2-1.

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • Utah Valley is scoring 74.0 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 62.2 points per contest.
  • The Wolverines surrender 64.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.5 away from home.
  • Utah Valley is making 4.7 three-pointers per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.0 more threes and 6.9% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (3.7 threes per game, 22.0% three-point percentage).

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern Utah averages 82.5 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Thunderbirds are giving up 0.7 fewer points per game at home (79.2) than away (79.9).
  • Southern Utah makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (7.7). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Liberty L 79-63 UCCU Center
12/29/2023 @ Boise State L 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/4/2024 Cal Baptist W 65-58 UCCU Center
1/6/2024 Southern Utah - UCCU Center
1/11/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
1/13/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Middle Tennessee W 69-63 America First Event Center
12/30/2023 Antelope Valley W 95-78 America First Event Center
1/4/2024 Grand Canyon L 96-75 America First Event Center
1/6/2024 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center
1/13/2024 SFA - America First Event Center
1/18/2024 Utah Tech - America First Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.