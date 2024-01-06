The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) will aim to break a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UCCU Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Valley Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Utah Valley (-6.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah Valley (-6.5) 147.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Utah Valley has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

Southern Utah has compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Thunderbirds' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

