Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) facing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-8, 0-2 WAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

  • Dominique Ford: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Braden Housley: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Parsa Fallah: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Prophet Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zion Young: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank
311th 68.1 Points Scored 76.6 137th
115th 68.3 Points Allowed 77.3 314th
274th 34.3 Rebounds 34.3 274th
282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd
347th 5.0 3pt Made 6.8 246th
114th 14.6 Assists 11.1 325th
181st 11.8 Turnovers 10.4 70th

