Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) facing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-8, 0-2 WAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Dominique Ford: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braden Housley: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Parsa Fallah: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Prophet Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zion Young: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|311th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|76.6
|137th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|314th
|274th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|34.3
|274th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|347th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|246th
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|11.1
|325th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|70th
