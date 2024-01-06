Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) facing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-8, 0-2 WAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Utah Valley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Dominique Ford: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Braden Housley: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Parsa Fallah: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Prophet Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Zion Young: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Valley vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 311th 68.1 Points Scored 76.6 137th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 77.3 314th 274th 34.3 Rebounds 34.3 274th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 347th 5.0 3pt Made 6.8 246th 114th 14.6 Assists 11.1 325th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 10.4 70th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.