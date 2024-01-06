Can we expect Utah Valley to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Utah Valley ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 3-1 NR NR 141

Utah Valley's best wins

Utah Valley defeated the Weber State Wildcats (No. 97-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 70-54 win on December 5 -- its best victory of the season. That signature victory against Weber State included a team-high 19 points from Caleb Stone-Carrawell. Nate Tshimanga, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

79-73 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 168/RPI) on November 9

78-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on November 29

67-65 over Southern Miss (No. 175/RPI) on November 19

65-58 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 254/RPI) on January 4

80-62 at home over Southern Utah (No. 303/RPI) on January 6

Utah Valley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Wolverines have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Utah Valley has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Utah Valley gets the 88th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Wolverines have 16 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Utah Valley has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah Valley's next game

Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

