Vernon County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Vernon County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vernon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laona Wabeno High School at Kickapoo High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Viola, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
