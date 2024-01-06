On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Victor Olofsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • In three of 31 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 6-1
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:00 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

