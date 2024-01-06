On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Victor Olofsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 6-1 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:11 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:00 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.