Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Victor Olofsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In three of 31 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:00
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
