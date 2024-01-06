For bracketology analysis on Villanova and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

+3500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +3500

How Villanova ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-1 41 37 39

Villanova's best wins

Villanova took down the No. 8-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, 83-81 in overtime, on November 23. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Eric Dixon, as the top point-getter in the win over North Carolina, tallied 34 points, while Justin Moore was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

79-63 over Memphis (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 24

68-66 on the road over Creighton (No. 42/RPI) on December 20

85-69 over Texas Tech (No. 56/RPI) on November 22

66-65 at home over Xavier (No. 79/RPI) on January 3

57-40 at home over Maryland (No. 185/RPI) on November 17

Villanova's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Villanova has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Villanova has to deal with the 23rd-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wildcats have 14 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of Villanova's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Villanova's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Villanova Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:30 PM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

