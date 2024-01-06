If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Washington and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

+30000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Washington ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-3 NR NR 53

Washington's best wins

Washington defeated the No. 24-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 78-73, on December 9. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Gonzaga, Keion Brooks Jr. led the team by compiling 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-71 over Xavier (No. 79/RPI) on November 18

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on December 21

79-72 at home over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on January 6

100-99 on the road over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on December 17

83-56 at home over UCSD (No. 186/RPI) on November 28

Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Washington has five losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Washington has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Washington has to manage the 15th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Huskies have 11 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

UW has 15 games left this season, including one contest against Top 25 teams.

Washington's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Washington Huskies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

