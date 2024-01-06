Can we count on Washington State to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How Washington State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-3 NR NR 92

Washington State's best wins

On December 21, Washington State claimed its signature win of the season, a 66-61 victory over the Boise State Broncos, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to the RPI. That signature victory versus Boise State featured a team-leading 21 points from Isaac Jones. Myles Rice, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-72 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 27

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 127/RPI) on December 2

65-58 at home over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on January 4

93-53 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203/RPI) on November 24

78-57 over Rhode Island (No. 205/RPI) on November 19

Washington State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Washington State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Washington State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Washington State faces the 121st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Wazzu's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Washington State's next game

Matchup: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

