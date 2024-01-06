Waukesha County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Waukesha County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Sussex, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
