Saturday's game at Mabee Center has the Weber State Wildcats (10-4) squaring off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-70 win for Weber State, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Weber State is projected to cover the spread (2.5) versus Oral Roberts. The two sides are expected to come in below the 145.5 over/under.

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Mabee Center

Mabee Center Line: Weber State -2.5

Weber State -2.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Weber State -150, Oral Roberts +125

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 73, Oral Roberts 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Weber State vs. Oral Roberts

Pick ATS: Weber State (-2.5)



Weber State (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Weber State's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Oral Roberts' is 6-5-0. The Wildcats have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 151.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total. Weber State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while Oral Roberts has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +220 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (149th in college basketball) and give up 60.7 per outing (seventh in college basketball).

Weber State averages 34.6 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 31.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Weber State hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Wildcats rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 45th in college basketball, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

Weber State has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball action), 3.3 fewer than the 12.4 it forces on average (156th in college basketball).

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.0 points per game (184th in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per contest (251st in college basketball).

Oral Roberts is 298th in college basketball at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 fewer than the 41.1 its opponents average.

Oral Roberts hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (32nd in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (21st in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Oral Roberts has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (257th in college basketball).

