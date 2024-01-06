The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Weber State Wildcats (10-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

Weber State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Weber State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 299th.

The 76.4 points per game the Wildcats record are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (73.9).

Weber State has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 73.9 points.

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

Oral Roberts is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 346th.

The Golden Eagles' 75 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 60.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Oral Roberts has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Weber State has performed better in home games this season, putting up 89.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.

Defensively the Wildcats have played better in home games this year, giving up 56.6 points per game, compared to 67.5 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Weber State has performed better in home games this year, making 10.7 threes per game with a 41.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

Oral Roberts is putting up more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (72.3).

At home, the Golden Eagles give up 62.4 points per game. Away, they allow 80.3.

Beyond the arc, Oral Roberts sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (10.8), but makes a higher percentage away (39.1%) than at home (37%).

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 Montana W 93-63 Dee Events Center 12/30/2023 Montana State W 86-64 Dee Events Center 1/3/2024 South Dakota State W 75-73 Dee Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center 1/11/2024 @ Sacramento State - The Nest 1/13/2024 @ Portland State - Viking Pavillion

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule