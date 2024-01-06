The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Weber State Wildcats (10-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Weber State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
  • Weber State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 299th.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Wildcats record are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (73.9).
  • Weber State has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 73.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

  • Oral Roberts is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 346th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 75 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 60.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Oral Roberts has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Weber State has performed better in home games this season, putting up 89.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Wildcats have played better in home games this year, giving up 56.6 points per game, compared to 67.5 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Weber State has performed better in home games this year, making 10.7 threes per game with a 41.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

  • Oral Roberts is putting up more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (72.3).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles give up 62.4 points per game. Away, they allow 80.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Oral Roberts sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (10.8), but makes a higher percentage away (39.1%) than at home (37%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Montana W 93-63 Dee Events Center
12/30/2023 Montana State W 86-64 Dee Events Center
1/3/2024 South Dakota State W 75-73 Dee Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
1/11/2024 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
1/13/2024 @ Portland State - Viking Pavillion

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ UMKC L 77-60 Swinney Recreation Center
12/31/2023 @ Denver W 89-86 Hamilton Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ Montana State W 82-76 Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 Weber State - Mabee Center
1/11/2024 South Dakota - Mabee Center
1/13/2024 St. Thomas - Mabee Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.