How to Watch Weber State vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Weber State Wildcats (10-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Weber State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- Weber State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 299th.
- The 76.4 points per game the Wildcats record are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (73.9).
- Weber State has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 73.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oral Roberts Stats Insights
- Oral Roberts is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 346th.
- The Golden Eagles' 75 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 60.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Oral Roberts has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
Weber State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Weber State has performed better in home games this season, putting up 89.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Wildcats have played better in home games this year, giving up 56.6 points per game, compared to 67.5 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Weber State has performed better in home games this year, making 10.7 threes per game with a 41.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison
- Oral Roberts is putting up more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (72.3).
- At home, the Golden Eagles give up 62.4 points per game. Away, they allow 80.3.
- Beyond the arc, Oral Roberts sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (10.8), but makes a higher percentage away (39.1%) than at home (37%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Weber State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Montana
|W 93-63
|Dee Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Montana State
|W 86-64
|Dee Events Center
|1/3/2024
|South Dakota State
|W 75-73
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|1/13/2024
|@ Portland State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 77-60
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Denver
|W 89-86
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ Montana State
|W 82-76
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|Weber State
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/11/2024
|South Dakota
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/13/2024
|St. Thomas
|-
|Mabee Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.