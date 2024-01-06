The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Weber State Wildcats (10-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Mabee Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Weber State -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs Oral Roberts Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Weber State has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Wildcats have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Oral Roberts is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

This year, the Golden Eagles have won one of six games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oral Roberts has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Weber State 4 40% 76.4 151.4 60.7 134.6 133.9 Oral Roberts 7 63.6% 75.0 151.4 73.9 134.6 148

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Weber State vs Oral Roberts Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 76.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 73.9 the Golden Eagles allow.

Weber State has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.9 points.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 75.0 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 60.7 the Wildcats give up.

Oral Roberts has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 7-5 overall record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Weber State 5-5-0 3-3 4-6-0 Oral Roberts 6-5-0 4-2 6-5-0

Weber State vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits

Weber State Oral Roberts 7-0 Home Record 5-0 2-2 Away Record 2-7 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 89.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.