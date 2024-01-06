When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Weber State be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Weber State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-0 NR NR 97

Weber State's best wins

On November 12, Weber State captured its best win of the season, a 61-57 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to the RPI. Dillon Jones, as the top point-getter in the win over Saint Mary's (CA), posted 29 points, while Blaise Threatt was second on the team with nine.

Next best wins

93-63 at home over Montana (No. 62/RPI) on December 28

75-65 over Yale (No. 81/RPI) on November 18

84-71 on the road over Wyoming (No. 154/RPI) on December 16

75-73 at home over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on January 3

83-78 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 208/RPI) on January 6

Weber State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, Weber State has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Weber State gets the 167th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

When it comes to Weber St's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Weber State's next game

Matchup: Sacramento State Hornets vs. Weber State Wildcats

Sacramento State Hornets vs. Weber State Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

