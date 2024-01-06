The San Jose Sharks, including William Eklund, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Looking to bet on Eklund's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Eklund vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus of -19, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.

In seven of 38 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eklund has recorded a point in a game 14 times this year over 38 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Eklund has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.