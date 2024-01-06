Will William Nylander light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In 16 of 36 games this season, Nylander has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play, Nylander has accumulated six goals and 12 assists.

Nylander averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 2 2 0 20:57 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 19:25 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:44 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 18:14 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 17:44 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:18 Home L 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

