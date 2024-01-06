William Nylander Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sharks - January 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nylander in the Maple Leafs-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
William Nylander vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info
|Maple Leafs vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Sharks Player Props
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Sharks
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nylander Season Stats Insights
- Nylander has averaged 20:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).
- In Nylander's 36 games played this season he's scored in 16 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Nylander has a point in 32 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points 15 times.
- Nylander has an assist in 27 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- Nylander has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Nylander has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nylander Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks have given up 157 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-78).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|36
|Games
|2
|51
|Points
|0
|19
|Goals
|0
|32
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.