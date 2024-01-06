The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nylander in the Maple Leafs-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

William Nylander vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 20:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In Nylander's 36 games played this season he's scored in 16 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nylander has a point in 32 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points 15 times.

Nylander has an assist in 27 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Nylander has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Nylander has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 157 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-78).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 2 51 Points 0 19 Goals 0 32 Assists 0

