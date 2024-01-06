2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wisconsin March Madness Odds | January 8
For bracketology insights around Wisconsin and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
Want to bet on Wisconsin's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Wisconsin ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|3-0
|21
|21
|14
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin's best wins
On December 2, Wisconsin registered its signature win of the season, a 75-64 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25. Max Klesmit, in that signature victory, compiled a team-leading 21 points with one rebound and zero assists. Steven Crowl also played a part with 16 points, eight rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 88-72 at home over Nebraska (No. 49/RPI) on January 6
- 65-41 over Virginia (No. 66/RPI) on November 20
- 70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on December 5
- 83-72 at home over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on January 2
- 69-61 over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Wisconsin is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.
- The Badgers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Wisconsin deals with the fourth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Badgers' upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Looking at Wisconsin's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Wisconsin's next game
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV Channel: BTN
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wisconsin games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.