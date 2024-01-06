For bracketology insights around Wisconsin and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 3-0 21 21 14

Wisconsin's best wins

On December 2, Wisconsin registered its signature win of the season, a 75-64 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25. Max Klesmit, in that signature victory, compiled a team-leading 21 points with one rebound and zero assists. Steven Crowl also played a part with 16 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

88-72 at home over Nebraska (No. 49/RPI) on January 6

65-41 over Virginia (No. 66/RPI) on November 20

70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on December 5

83-72 at home over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on January 2

69-61 over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 22

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Wisconsin is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.

The Badgers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Wisconsin deals with the fourth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Badgers' upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.

Looking at Wisconsin's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

