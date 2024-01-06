If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Wisconsin and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-3 NR NR 75

Wisconsin's best wins

Wisconsin's best win this season came in a 66-64 victory on November 14 over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in the RPI. Ronnie Porter led the charge versus South Dakota State, recording 17 points. Second on the team was Brooke Schramek with 14 points.

Next best wins

82-72 over Boston College (No. 147/RPI) on November 25

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 159/RPI) on December 13

67-61 on the road over Illinois (No. 176/RPI) on January 7

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 278/RPI) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 282/RPI) on November 7

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Wisconsin has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Wisconsin is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Wisconsin has the 24th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Badgers' 14 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.

Wisconsin's upcoming schedule features three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

