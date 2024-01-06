Saturday's contest at Kohl Center has the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) matching up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Wisconsin, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Nebraska 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-6.3)

Wisconsin (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Wisconsin has a 7-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Nebraska, who is 9-4-0 ATS. The Badgers have gone over the point total in six games, while Cornhuskers games have gone over eight times. Over the last 10 contests, Wisconsin has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Nebraska has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 191st in college basketball and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Wisconsin averages rank 252nd in college basketball, and are 5.8 more than the 29.0 its opponents collect per outing.

Wisconsin hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (238th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Badgers rank 50th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 162nd in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wisconsin wins the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 9.5 (29th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

