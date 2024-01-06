The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Cornhuskers have won five games in a row.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

In games Wisconsin shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Badgers are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 32nd.

The Badgers put up nine more points per game (74.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.8).

When Wisconsin scores more than 65.8 points, it is 9-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better in home games last year, making 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.

