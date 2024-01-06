How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Cornhuskers have won five games in a row.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- In games Wisconsin shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Badgers are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 32nd.
- The Badgers put up nine more points per game (74.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.8).
- When Wisconsin scores more than 65.8 points, it is 9-2.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
- Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better in home games last year, making 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 75-60
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|W 80-53
|Kohl Center
|1/2/2024
|Iowa
|W 83-72
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/13/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|Kohl Center
