The Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Cornhuskers have won five games in a row.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
FanDuel Wisconsin (-7.5) 145.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Badgers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Nebraska has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Cornhuskers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • Wisconsin is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (24th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (20th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Badgers' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 21st-biggest change.
  • Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

