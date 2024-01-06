The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Badgers have won three games in a row. The point total for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -6.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in five of 13 games this season.

The average total in Wisconsin's contests this year is 140.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Badgers have put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

Nebraska (9-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 15.4% more often than Wisconsin (7-6-0) this year.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 5 38.5% 74.8 153 65.5 131.3 136.3 Nebraska 9 69.2% 78.2 153 65.8 131.3 145.8

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Wisconsin went 7-13-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Badgers record 74.8 points per game, nine more points than the 65.8 the Cornhuskers give up.

Wisconsin has a 6-5 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 65.8 points.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 7-6-0 3-3 6-7-0 Nebraska 9-4-0 0-0 8-5-0

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Nebraska 11-6 Home Record 11-4 6-6 Away Record 4-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

