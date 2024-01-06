Will Yegor Sharangovich Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 6?
Can we anticipate Yegor Sharangovich finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Sharangovich stats and insights
- In 11 of 38 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Sharangovich averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Sharangovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|21:33
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:49
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
