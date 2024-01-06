Can we anticipate Yegor Sharangovich finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240

Sharangovich stats and insights

  • In 11 of 38 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Sharangovich averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Predators 2 1 1 21:33 Away W 6-3
1/2/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:37 Away W 3-1
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:14 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:08 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:34 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 19:31 Away L 5-4 OT

Flames vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

