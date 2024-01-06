Should you wager on Yegor Zamula to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:47 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:39 Away L 7-6 SO 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

