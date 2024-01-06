Should you bet on Zach Hyman to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hyman stats and insights

In 16 of 34 games this season, Hyman has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

On the power play, Hyman has accumulated six goals and three assists.

He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 3 1 2 17:20 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:22 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:13 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:19 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:00 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.