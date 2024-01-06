Zach Hyman will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators meet on Saturday at Rogers Place, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Hyman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Zach Hyman vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is +12.

Hyman has a goal in 16 games this season out of 34 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 22 of 34 games this year, Hyman has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Hyman has an assist in 11 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hyman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 34 Games 2 38 Points 2 22 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

