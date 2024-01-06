For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zemgus Girgensons a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Girgensons stats and insights

  • Girgensons has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken five shots in two games against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Girgensons has zero points on the power play.
  • Girgensons' shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Girgensons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 6-1
12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:26 Away L 5-1
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:35 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.