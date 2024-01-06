Will Zemgus Girgensons Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zemgus Girgensons a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Girgensons stats and insights
- Girgensons has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in two games against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Girgensons has zero points on the power play.
- Girgensons' shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Girgensons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
