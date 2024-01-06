For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zemgus Girgensons a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

Girgensons has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken five shots in two games against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Girgensons has zero points on the power play.

Girgensons' shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Girgensons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:26 Away L 5-1 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:35 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

