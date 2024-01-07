Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon is listed as out and won't play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Dillon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 18, Dillon has 178 carries for 613 yards and two touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.4 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 22 receptions (28 targets) for 223 yards.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Packers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Emanuel Wilson (FP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|178
|613
|2
|3.4
|28
|22
|223
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|7
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
