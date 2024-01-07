Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 18?
Will A.J. Dillon cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.
Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dillon has taken 178 attempts for a team-leading 613 rushing yards (40.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- Dillon has also caught 22 passes for 223 yards (14.9 per game) .
- Dillon has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 15).
A.J. Dillon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|7
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
