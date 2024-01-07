Will A.J. Dillon cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Dillon has taken 178 attempts for a team-leading 613 rushing yards (40.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Dillon has also caught 22 passes for 223 yards (14.9 per game) .

Dillon has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 15).

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 15 53 0 2 25 0 Week 16 @Panthers 7 12 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Vikings 7 27 0 0 0 0

