The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Aaron Jones get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has piled up 545 yards (54.5 per game) on 120 carries with two touchdowns.

Jones also makes an impact in the passing game, with 203 receiving yards on 25 catches (20.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Jones has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 13 53 0 4 16 0 Week 16 @Panthers 21 127 0 1 8 0 Week 17 @Vikings 20 120 0 1 10 0

