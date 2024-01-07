The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in six of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Mangiapane averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 147 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 3-2 1/4/2024 Predators 1 0 1 14:17 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 17:38 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:10 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.