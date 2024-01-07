Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Big Ten Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue
- Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
- Odds to Win Big Ten: -225
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 83-78 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Peacock
2. Illinois
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: L 83-78 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: Michigan State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Michigan State
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 88-74 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +700
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 88-72 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Ohio State
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 20-12
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: L 71-65 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Wisconsin
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. Iowa
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: W 86-77 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: Nebraska
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Nebraska
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: L 88-72 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Peacock
8. Michigan
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 79-73 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maryland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Minnesota
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: W 65-62 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Northwestern
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: W 88-74 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Penn State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. Rutgers
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: L 86-77 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Peacock
12. Indiana
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: W 71-65 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rutgers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Peacock
13. Penn State
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: W 79-73 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Maryland
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: L 65-62 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Opponent: Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
