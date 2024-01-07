Big Ten squads will be on Sunday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Maryland Terrapins at Minnesota Golden Gophers 5:30 PM ET Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats 7:30 PM ET Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)

