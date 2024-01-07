Sunday's NHL games include the Calgary Flames (17-17-5) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2) at United Center. The Blackhawks are heavy underdogs (+180 on the moneyline) against the Flames (-225) ahead of the game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Betting Trends

Chicago has played 24 games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.

In the 16 times this season the Flames have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 8-8 in those games.

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 27.0%, of the 37 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Calgary has not played a game this season shorter than -225 moneyline odds.

Chicago is 7-17 when it is underdogs of +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 3-7-0 6.1 3.10 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.10 2.10 5 13.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-3 5-5-0 6.2 2.30 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.30 3.90 7 21.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

