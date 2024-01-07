Player prop bet odds for Blake Coleman and others are available when the Calgary Flames visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 23 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 16 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Jan. 5 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 at Stars Dec. 29 0 1 1 3

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jason Dickinson is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with 13 goals and six assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Jan. 5 1 0 1 4 at Rangers Jan. 4 0 0 0 4 at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 31 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 29 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Coleman is one of Calgary's top contributors (30 total points), having registered 15 goals and 15 assists.

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Jan. 6 0 1 1 0 at Predators Jan. 4 1 1 2 4 at Wild Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 31 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 27 0 0 0 3

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Nazem Kadri has 28 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Jan. 6 0 1 1 0 at Predators Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 at Wild Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 27 1 0 1 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.