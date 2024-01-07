Will Boris Katchouk find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Katchouk has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 123 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Devils 1 1 0 15:47 Away L 4-2 1/4/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 12:44 Away L 3-0 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

