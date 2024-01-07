Will Brett Seney Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Brett Seney a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Brett Seney score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Seney 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of seven games last season, Seney scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He did not score versus the Flames last season in one game (zero shots).
- Seney produced no points on the power play last season.
- Seney averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
