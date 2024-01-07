Will Christian Watson Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Watson's stats below.
Looking at season stats, Watson has been targeted 53 times and has 28 catches for 422 yards (15.1 per reception) and five TDs, plus four carries for 11 yards.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dontayvion Wicks (LP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|28
|422
|105
|5
|15.1
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|2
|21
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|7
|5
|94
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|71
|2
