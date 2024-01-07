Will Christian Watson pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Watson has 422 yards receiving on 28 catches (53 targets) with five TDs this season, averaging 46.9 yards per game.

Watson has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of nine games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

