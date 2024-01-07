For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Christopher Tanev a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in one of 36 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Tanev's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 147 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 20:42 Away L 3-2 1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:49 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-1 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:15 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.