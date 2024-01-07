When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Colin Blackwell find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

Blackwell has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Blackwell has zero points on the power play.

Blackwell's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

