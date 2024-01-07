Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Wicks' stats on this page.
Entering Week 18, Wicks has 33 receptions for 520 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for one yard. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 51 occasions.
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 18 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|33
|520
|184
|2
|15.8
Wicks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|7
|6
|97
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|29
|1
