Dontayvion Wicks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Wicks' stats on this page.

Entering Week 18, Wicks has 33 receptions for 520 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for one yard. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 51 occasions.

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wicks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 33 520 184 2 15.8

Wicks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 29 1

