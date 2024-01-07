With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Dontayvion Wicks a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks' stat line this year displays 33 catches for 520 yards and two scores. He averages 37.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 51 times.

Wicks has made two touchdown catches this year in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 29 1

